Undiscovered Disney Parks

Think you know Walt Disney World? Think again. Beyond the theme parks, beyond the mouse - we'll show you how Disney Parks can make your vacation magical when you want an alternative to rides, restaurants, and souvenirs. This program takes you to the unknown sites and attractions, as our cameras get off the beaten path. At Disneyland in Anaheim you can "Walk In Walt's Footsteps" and discover secret spots that Walt Disney himself visited. At Walt Disney World in Orlando, learn how to surf, make and ride your own roller coaster, go on a private safari, and drive a real race car.