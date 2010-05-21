2010

Undisputed III: Redemption

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 2010

Studio

Undisputed 3 Productions

Russian inmate Boyka, now severely hobbled by the knee injury suffered at the end of Undisputed 2. No longer the feared prison fighter he was, he has declined so far that he is now good only for cleaning toilets. But when a new prison fight tournament begins - an international affair, matching the best fighters from prisons around the globe, enticing them with the promise of freedom for the winner - Boyka must reclaim his dignity and fight for his position in the tournament.

Cast

Scott AdkinsUri Boyka
Mykel Shannon JenkinsTurbo
Mark IvanirGaga
Hristo ShopovWarden Kuss
Marko ZarorRaul \'Dolor\' Quinones
Michael BaralCasino Manager

View Full Cast >

Images