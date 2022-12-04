Une aurore sans fin (film manifeste)

Not Available

In this film-manifesto, set to music by Berndt Deprez, Stéphane Marti condenses 35 years of creation. Placed under the sign of experimental cinema, as defined by its most brilliant historian Dominique Noguez, the excerpts of many films, re-articulated in a new continuity, constitute a real introduction to the baroque and sensual world of the filmmaker and a reflection on his practice. From Corpress (1975) to Purple kiss (2010), this film is also a celebration of encounters with its "actants", true moments of grace "engraved" on silver film (super 8 and slides) and digitally hybridized.