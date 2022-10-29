Une Autre Vie

Not Available

The South of France. Internationally famous pianist Aurore collapses one night during a performance, over-exhausted from too many concerts. Tired of music, she believes she no longer has anything to offer her public. Then she meets Jean, an electrician who installs residential security systems. Despite their differences, they immediately fall in love and plan a new life together. Jean intends to leave his long-time partner, Dolorès, but she will stop at nothing to keep him.