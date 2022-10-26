Une famille à louer

Forty-year-old Paul-André is a timid, rather introverted man. Rich but alone, he is deeply bored and ends up concluding that what he needs is a family. Violette, a forty-year-old full of energy, is threatened with eviction and is afraid she'll lose custody of her two children. Paul-André then proposes a totally above the board contract to rent the family in exchange for him paying off Violette's debts. For better and for worse..
|Virginie Efira
|Violette Mandini
|François Morel
|Léon
|Edith Scob
|Madame Delalande
|Philippe Rebbot
|Rémi
|Pauline Serieys
|Lucie
|Calixte Broisin-Doutaz
|Auguste
