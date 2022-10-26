Not Available

Une famille à louer

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Studio

BeTV

Forty-year-old Paul-André is a timid, rather introverted man. Rich but alone, he is deeply bored and ends up concluding that what he needs is a family. Violette, a forty-year-old full of energy, is threatened with eviction and is afraid she'll lose custody of her two children. Paul-André then proposes a totally above the board contract to rent the family in exchange for him paying off Violette's debts. For better and for worse..

Cast

Virginie EfiraViolette Mandini
François MorelLéon
Edith ScobMadame Delalande
Philippe RebbotRémi
Pauline SerieysLucie
Calixte Broisin-DoutazAuguste

