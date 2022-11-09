Une famille pas comme les autres

Not Available

Pre-teen rascal Michel-Ange 'Mikey' is lovingly raised and spoiled by his artificial insemination-dad Robert 'Bob' de Lachenay and his gay partner Gaby, who run a thriving antiques shop. Mikey luckily bumped into two 'surrogate grand-parents', retired juvenile court judge Antoine and colonel's widow Blandine, whose children emigrated to Australia. A school gang presses Mikey to steal at home as 'hazing test'. Helping Mikey brings the lonely pair together. Things get complicated when Mikey stops at nothing to press the substitutes to present him to Bob's parents Bertrand and Marguerite, who own a castle but disowned their own son just for being gay.