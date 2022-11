Not Available

The film tells the story of Frau Concha a femme fatale or as the story points out, a "fille perdue", a lost girl who has no feelings or scruples, toying with men as she pleases. These are the kind of wicked girls that usually are invited to enjoy the soirées at the Schloss. She is without mercy, respect or loyalty and Suzanne Talba is just great in the role and performs it in a unique way.