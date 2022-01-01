Une Femme Spéciale

Not Available

Very Special Woman movie was released Aug 26, 2008 by the Ryko Distribution studio. Karin Schubert stars as Yasmine, a beautiful young newlywed with a serious drug problem. Very Special Woman movie Her low-life husband (Georges Gueret) uses this addiction to manipulate her, forcing her to smuggle narcotics for him and even sleep with his gangster cronies to settle his drug debts. Very Special Woman video When Yasmine catches him in bed with another woman, she steals a large quantity of his heroin and goes on the run with the smugglers in deadly pursuit.