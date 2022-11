Not Available

Max is informed by his rich uncle that he's tired of supporting him. Instead, he has a farmer friend and he wants Max to marry one of the farmer's daughters. However, the farmer decides that his oldest is for Max and has the youngest dress up like a maid. However, Max finds himself drawn to this 'maid' and although he wants to follow his uncle's advice, his heart is leading him to who he thinks is a common working girl. It all culminates in a cute final scene.