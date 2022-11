Not Available

Mr. Gustave Bourdillon loves hopelessly the wife of the director of the institution where he is the only teacher. Soon a widow, the pretty wife of Mr. Calumet, agrees to marry the brave professor, but believes each onstant that her husband has returned in the form of his brave little dog Medor. After incredible situations and an immeasurable pursuit, Gustave Bourdillon and widow Émilie will live a deserved happiness.