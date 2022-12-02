Une vie en retour

Not Available

It's 1944. Since she's Jewish, young Lisa needs desperate measures to survive. Her parents send her to a childless couple's mansion, who protect Jewish children whose parents were sent or about to be sent to German camps. Twelve years later, Lisa is joined at her "French Catholic Home" by another Jewish girl, Claire. Claire comes to live with the French family, after her parents who did escape deportation and the death camps, are psychological wrecks, unable to raise her. The two girls begin a a close friendship, now 11 years after the end of World War II. But their friendship will bring old phantoms and secrets out of the closet, and will change their lives forever, revealing the truth about each one of them, and about the adoptive family.