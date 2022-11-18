Not Available

In the near future.... The world is in turmoil. The atmosphere is thick and heavy with pollution and all natural resources are nearing exhaustion. Nations grow desperate and many are willing to fight each other for what little remains. The situation is rapidly spiraling out of control. In an urgent bid to solve the problem, missions are launched to explore the universe for planets that may contain alternative sources of energy. On the edge of space,one of the mining ships, The Ezekiel, finds an uncharted planet that reveals signs of a possible fuel resource. Two crew members are chosen to undertake a prospecting mission to the desolate rock, in order to take samples and survey the surface for later analysis. The mission goes well, until they reach 'grid reference 3894' where they unexpectedly descend into a world they could only imagine in their nightmares and unearth a dark and terrifying truth.