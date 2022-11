Not Available

Adaptation of the novel "Prilli i thyer" by Ismail Kadare. The April of 1939 is the month of honeymoon and a month of tragedy for writer Besian Vorpsi and his wife Diana. Such is this month for Gjorg Berisha too, who is enjoying his last month of freedom in the mountains. Afterwards, according to the Kanun, he will have to shut himself inside his tower, as he has avenged his brother's death. Aka The Uninvited, Unwanted Guests.