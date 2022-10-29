Unexpected Challenges

Not Available

Retired Win Kao used to be reknowned as the "Prince of Golf" for over a decade, but now suffers from financial hardship when his golf facilities store hits hard times. Reluctant to seek help because of his pride, he finally approaches strong career girl Jenny Wu after his economic situation hits the headlines in the local newspaper. Win blames Zsa-zsa for the story, the journalist who is dating his son Charles, and begins a campaign to separate them. But his son's relationship seems sincere and reminds him of his lost love with May, his childhood sweetheart who had committed suicide after she gets pregnant and her parents forbid their love.