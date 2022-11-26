Not Available

#Unfair is an articulation of skin, colour, race and caste; constructed through a process of ‘co-labour-ableing’. Processes of selecting visual sequences and each on-camera interviewee; entailed correspondence, meetings and discussions over numerous instances; processes of cinematic rendering, content and locations for an interview – have all been a shared decision by both the interviewees and production crew. All the interviewees share personal accounts, narratives, research and data that they choose to bring to and co-labour with this film.