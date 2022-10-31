Not Available

Unfair: The Answer

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fuji Television Network

After detective Natsumi Yukihira brings an end to the police hospital terrorist case, Natsumi is transferred to the Nishimonbetsu Police Station in Hokkaido. Meanwhile, a series of grotesque murders occurs in downtown Tokyo involving nails placed in the body of the victims. The fingerprint of Natsumi's ex-husband, freelancer journalist Kazuo Sato, is found on the the body of a victim and Kazuo is placed on the most wanted list. Soon after, Kazuo finds Natsumi and hands her a USB memory stick. The device contains information on a secret organization within the police department. Kazuo tells Natsumi that the series of murders are warnings and suspects become the next victims. Natsumi is then arrested as a suspect. Tokyo prosecutor Katsuaki Murakami appears at the Nishimonbetsu Police Station to investigate.

Cast

Ryoko ShinoharaNatsumi Yukihira
Koichi SatoMichitaka Ichijo
Takayuki YamadaKatsuaki Murakami
Sadao AbeYuji Kokubo
Masaya KatoKaoru Mikami
Nao OmoriOsamu Yuki

