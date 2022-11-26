Unfaithful Betrayal

Not Available

Fully convinced that shes cursed when it comes to sex with the men she dates, Lena confides in Seth that she hasnt had an orgasm in months. Seth has a calm, cool and collected kind of confidence and tells her that he can make her orgasm. Confident in her own right, Lena challenges Seth to break the curse. Abigail and Quinton promise each other yet again this will be the last time, as they find themselves together at the end of another night, out of breath, craving each other and unable to hold back. Go home to your wife Abigail whispers, as she breathes him in, and he unwraps her like a gift hes been waiting his whole damn life to open. After originally standing him up out of a mixture of nerves and guilt, Maya finally shows up at Jakes hotel room. Flustered, she finds herself paralyzed. Unable to go for it, but unable to forget him. ...