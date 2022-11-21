Not Available

Unfaithful Wife 2: Sana'y huwag akong maligaw

    On the outside, Jennifer's (Patricia) life looks perfect: she's beautiful, rich and she has Jimmy (Ian), a wonderful husband. But, in spite of everything, there remains a wound inside her that refuses to heal. One day, Archie (Ryan) arrives and the serene world of Jennifer and Jimmy comes to a jolt. Archie is Jimmy's friend but he too is the man who, in the past, had broken Jennifer's heart. With Archie around, Jennifer discovers that her incessant pain is caused by her longing for him...

