Not Available

Unfiltered

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    "Unfiltered" is the first documentary of its kind in the sport of swimming. This groundbreaking film provides a compelling look at Phelps and Crocker, from their dueling competitions at the World Championships and Olympics to claim supremacy in the 100-meter butterfly to their friendship beyond the pool. "Unfiltered" explores the commitment, sacrifices and personal struggles both have made in order to become world champions and Olympic heroes while revealing a never-before-seen side of these two vastly different individuals. "Unfiltered" focuses on Phelps and Crocker during their four months of training prior to the 2005 World Championships.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images