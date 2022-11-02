Not Available

"Unfiltered" is the first documentary of its kind in the sport of swimming. This groundbreaking film provides a compelling look at Phelps and Crocker, from their dueling competitions at the World Championships and Olympics to claim supremacy in the 100-meter butterfly to their friendship beyond the pool. "Unfiltered" explores the commitment, sacrifices and personal struggles both have made in order to become world champions and Olympic heroes while revealing a never-before-seen side of these two vastly different individuals. "Unfiltered" focuses on Phelps and Crocker during their four months of training prior to the 2005 World Championships.