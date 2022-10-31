Not Available

From the creators of Esoteric Agenda and KYMATICA. At a major juncture in his life, rob in the pagé family began down a road less traveled to free himself from fear, government control, and reliance on public energy and food supply, and shares his journey that led him 'off the grid'. Ben Stewart and Dan Stewart, creators of Esoteric Agenda and KYMATICA, focus the essence of this film around becoming a sovereign individual and the journey through transitional and groundbreaking moments in a human’s life. The purpose of this film is not to provide legal advice, nor is it to simply educate, but rather as inspirational fuel. To become more of what we already are.