2015

Unhittable: Sidd Finch and the Tibetan Fastball

March 31st, 2015

In the spring of 1985, Sports Illustrated profiled the latest prospect of the New York Mets farm system: Sidd Finch, a Harvard dropout who spoke 10 languages, played the French horn, wore one hiking boot … and threw 168 mph. If it sounds too good to be true, that’s because it was. Finch was an elaborate hoax constructed by the late George Plimpton for SI’s April 1 issue. Unhittable brings back all of the people who made this hoax possible, including Joe Berton, the bespectacled middle school teacher who truly brought Sidd to life.

