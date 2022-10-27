Not Available

When a huge meteor called Leonic falls to earth in Surin province, San and his old high-school friends are setting up camp nearby and manage to snap a strange shot of the event. The picture contains a clue that leads the group to mysterious deaths of two villagers, one of whom used to work for a secretive scientist, who's conducting experimental work with human organs -- possibly in cahoots with a Cambodian witch. Detective Bhichit and Narisara, a genetics expert, join the group to investigate the strange sequence of events.