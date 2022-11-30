Unidade Veciñal

Not Available

Story about life in a social housing building. We walk through the block of apartments in the Barrio de las Flores in A Coruña, promoted by the Obra Sindical do Hogar in the 1960s. A project for which the architect J.A. Corrales, receives the national prize of architecture in the 2001. Filmed in 16mm, the film travels consecutively through all the rooms and halls of a group of houses, starting with the residual spaces of the building until it reaches its roof, while it gets dark with the city in the background.