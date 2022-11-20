Not Available

Uniform Academy offers up five sizzling scenes of sexy girls in uniform. The tennis coach gets to show off more than just her volley as she shows a hot stud how she holds a racquet. A ballet dancer pirouettes on a hot cock and a sexy swimming babe executes a superb breast stroke. A naughty schoolgirl is chastised and the prim horse jumper tackles more than the hedge jumps as she takes a ride on the stable boy. Beautifully filmed on expensive locations, Uniform Academy offers a great variety of hot babes, all dressed to thrill, in scenes that give us just the right amount of tease before moving onto the hardcore action. Nearly two hours of babes in uniform - how can you resist!