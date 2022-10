Not Available

Single mum Meera (Tannishtha Chatterjee) is an Australian of Indian origin. Smart and independent, she has carved out a successful life for herself and her daughter...despite family pressure to find a 'nice Indian match'. Then Meera meets Will (Brett Lee), a blonde, blue-eyed Aussie charmer. But falling in love with an Australian is not only scandalous - it's unIndian! Does she do what her family wishes, or follow her heart?