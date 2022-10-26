Not Available

Uninhabited

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Screen Australia

Harry and Beth wanted a different kind of holiday so they chartered a boat to drop them off on a remote coral island on the Great Barrier Reef. The island was idyllic, surrounded by a wide reef, covered in palms and full of birds and other wildlife. It was small and totally deserted or so they thought. But when things go missing from their camp site and they discover someone else's footprints in the sand this quickly becomes disturbing as they realize the island has a ghost! Inspired by actual events.

Cast

Bob BainesJackson
Tasia ZalarCoral
Henry JamesHarry
Billy MilionisSpiro
Terry SiourounisElias
Geraldine HakewillBeth

