When three estranged sisters, reunite at their stepmother, Nancy's funeral, they are introduced to a mysterious duo who claim to be Nancy's shunned biological children. While Nancy never mentioned any other family to the three siblings, they have no reason no to believe the two, but sinister twosome quickly work their way into the lives of the three sisters, using sex to turn them against one another in an attempt to get their hands on the family fortune.