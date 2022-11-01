Uninvited Guest

Not Available

Godfrey Ho's Ninja Terminator consists of two spliced action movies. This is one of them: In a town called Seroa near Hong Kong, a Korean immigrant's store does flourishing business. The natives get jealous. In order to buy out the store, they sell their goods at a lower price. Lee Sang-kuk manages the restaurant his parents and sister Na-young left behind. One day, he is gunned down by a sniper. Jo Suk-ju and Chairman Kim ask the government to arrest the murderer. While they are there, an immigrant named Han Sung-min shows up. When he finds out that Lee Sang-kuk is dead, he is greatly surprised. Sung-min starts to investigate Sang-kuk's murder. Na-young is kidnapped when the organised crime groups put on the pressure. But due to Sung-min's actions, the whole truth is revealed. Na-young and Sung-min go to their native Korea for their honeymoon. (from http://www.kmdb.or.kr/eng/vod/vod_basic.asp?nation=K&p_dataid=03773#url)