Small-town crook Cody (Mike Dwyer, "Sandbar") was at the end of his rope when a mysterious stranger offered him the chance of his life. There was just one catch - in this game he would have to wager everything, including his life. Cody finds himself trapped amongst a band of outsiders and misfits - all fighting for their lives and a slice of the American dream. Fueled by a horde of masked sadists, Cody and the others will win a fortune or die a brutal death. Set against the grim backdrop of a hard-bitten Midwestern town, "Union Furnace" captures the desperation and the resilient optimism of the Rustbelt. An eclectic cast of supporting characters, including genre favorite Keith David ("The Thing", "They Live") lead the audience on a roller coaster ride of gallows humor, camaraderie, betrayal, sacrifice - and terror, in director Nicholas Bushman's electrifying thriller.