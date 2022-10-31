Not Available

Three odd-ball seniors are charged with the difficult challenge of bringing school spirit and unity back to their high school. After considering all the usual methods, they finally come up with the idea of creating a men's dance/drill team. They employ every possible means to recruit members; they shop the stomps, hold auditions, pay, beg, and blackmail until they finally pull together an intrepid group of misfits willing to call themselves Unitards. The students love the fun, but the coach of the award winning girl's drill team is bent on getting rid of them. She makes a plan for their demise and succeeds--the Unitards are finished. But the boys make their own plan, take over the school, and catch the girl's coach in her own snare.