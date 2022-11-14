United Israel Palestine 2027

Not Available

Territorial dispute have always been in the center of most human conflicts. The territorial notion thrives for possession and power, resulting in invasive actions and occupation. UIP is the abbreviation for "United Israel Palestine". It is a title referring to a possible future scenario for Israel and Palestine set in the year 2027. In this scenario the international society, governed by the United Nations, is the new occupational power and therefore an international court administers the conflicts. Through this court the film unfolds and it is from a juridical perspective that all territories, bodies, ownerships and legacies are viewed. In contrast psychological relations, both private and public, appears painfully clear.