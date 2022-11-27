UNIVERSAL EAR: A Flea Orchestra In Your Ear

Not Available

The first reconstructed episode of UNIVERSAL EAR, a lost adventure serial of the future, charting Harley Byrne’s ongoing mission: to capture and make available for download “all the world’s music, ever.” Heroic ex-postman Harley Byrne travels back in time to 19th century Romania to record the world’s first ever remotely delivered electronic music. But while recovering from a dramatic splash-landing, he finds himself falling in love with the sultry inventor Nola Luna. Is she really all she seems?