Not Available

Universal Leader refers to the countdown on analogue film stock, while simultaneously addressing the current state of leaders in the world. The film uses poetry-like film semantics to travel a sociopolitical path between gun violence, leader figures, war images and subsequent refugees. It is composed of physically manipulated 24 frames per second, using bleach etching, watercolors, oil pastels, markers and cuts using sharp objects. At times, the film which is fed through a projector is manually slowed down until it burns. The suggested impact of the leader figure initiates a physical cataclysm to the body of the film.