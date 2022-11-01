Universal Newsreel Vol. 40 Release 25-32

Not Available

Spring brings ten inches of snow to New York; President Johnson arrives for a conference with South Vietnam leader; BICYCLE TRANSPORT in Vietnam; Fort Lauderdale brings vacationing college students; Cycle Race. Mar 28, (Release 26)- American troops take time to observe the Easter-Passover season; a fire on the Staten Island Pier; students protest in the British colony of Auen in South Arabia; Students with long hair frolic at Fort Lauderdale; a "Kite Carnival" is held; BASKETBALL: UCLA vs. Dayton; the World Pocket Billiards Championships; MOTOR CROSS.Mar 31, (Release 27)- TANKER BOMBED to prevent further oil spill; Uruguay will be the meeting place for the North and South American nations summit conference; LBJ greets Prime Minister of Afghanistan; Premier Ky visits a Saigon orphanage; U.S. sends a fashion troup to Europe; the Guards International Car Race in England; YACHT RACE: the America's Cup