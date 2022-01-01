1992

Universal Soldier

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 9th, 1992

Studio

TriStar Pictures

An American soldier who had been killed during the Vietnam War is revived 25 years later by the military as a semi-android, UniSols, a high-tech soldier of the future. After the failure of the initiative to erase all the soldier's memories, he begins to experience flashbacks that are forcing him to recall his past.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeLuc Devreux/GR44
Dolph LundgrenAndrew Scott/GR13
Ally WalkerVeronica Roberts
Ed O'RossColonel Perry
Ralf MoellerGR76
Jerry OrbachDr. Christopher Gregor

View Full Cast >

Images