Universal Soldier

An American soldier who had been killed during the Vietnam War is revived 25 years later by the military as a semi-android, UniSols, a high-tech soldier of the future. After the failure of the initiative to erase all the soldier's memories, he begins to experience flashbacks that are forcing him to recall his past.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Luc Devreux/GR44
|Dolph Lundgren
|Andrew Scott/GR13
|Ally Walker
|Veronica Roberts
|Ed O'Ross
|Colonel Perry
|Ralf Moeller
|GR76
|Jerry Orbach
|Dr. Christopher Gregor
View Full Cast >