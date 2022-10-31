Not Available

UNIVERSALOVE is a global love story. Six episodes in six different places of the world are told in a symbiosis of modern story-telling and popular music. UNIVERSALOVE is an experiment - a global love story. The interwoven storylines are located in Brooklyn, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, Belgrade, Marseille and Luxembourg. The laconic narrative style captures moments that set the viewer on a journey around the globe and deep into the emotional worlds of very different characters affiliated with different cultural spheres and languages.