Univers(o) Pecanins

They represented an entire era in the history of Mexican art. For almost half a century they were the benchmark of Catalan and Mexican art. The Pecanins family lived through the Spanish Civil War and saved the postwar period and the dictatorship. They left a gray country and entered the splendid Mexico of the fifties. Another world. They integrated quickly, without losing their roots. The Pecanins sisters, Montse, Tere and Anna Maria celebrated each anniversary of the Pecanins Gallery as a miracle.