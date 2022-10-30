Universo Railowsky

Not Available

This is the story of Juan Pedro Font de Mora that one day back in 1985 receives money from the sale of some fields of oranges and feeling the happiest man in the gang decide to start a business that at the time thought he would comply with his dream : to live the story . 25 years after the bookstore and gallery mounted Railowsky raises the possibility of closing a business that is already part of the living history of photography in Spain especially in terms of black and white photography.