Unkillable

Special Agent Nikolo Wallace (Troy N. Ashford) has had a long, hard and dangerous career....Bringing down some of the worst criminals known to society. Now he wants out, but is pressured to take on one last deadly assignment. A string of gruesome murders has paralyzed his hometown, the cosmopolitan city of Atlanta, Georgia. Where a madman is decapitating his victims and dumping them in gang territory. The case takes a dramatic turn when two federal undercover agents meet the same fate. Joined by his mentor, Master Lee (Fred "The Hammer" Williamson) and his twin brother Nehemiah (Troy N. Ashford), they tread where even the toughest gang members refuse to venture. Into a lethal game that draws in everyone close to him, including the woman he loves, and unveils horrific revelations about his past.