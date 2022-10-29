Unknown Land

Not Available

The Arab Spring, Yemen 2011. The revolution continues. It's the monsoon season and life goes on smoothly for the inhabitants of Socotra Island. Not far from land, a sailing boat bearing an Israeli flag sinks and the search for survivors begins. A castaway is washed ashore a secluded beach. On the other side of the island, a native dreams of the castaway seeking his help.This adventure begins through the castaway's body, a man who in the sinking of his life sees for the first time a chance to know gratefulness, to be reborn. Will he overthrow destiny? Will he get back alive?