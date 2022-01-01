1992

Unlawful Entry

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 25th, 1992

Studio

20th Century Fox

After a break-in at their house, a couple gets help from one of the cops that answered their call. He helps them install the security system, and begins dropping by on short notice and unofficial patrol, and spends a lot of time discussing the couple's problems with the wife. The husband begins wondering if they're getting too much help.

Cast

Kurt RussellMichael Carr
Ray LiottaOfficer Pete Davis
Madeleine StoweKaren Carr
Roger E. MosleyOfficer Roy Cole
Ken LernerRoger Graham
Deborah OffnerPenny, Karen's Friend

