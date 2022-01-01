Unlawful Entry

After a break-in at their house, a couple gets help from one of the cops that answered their call. He helps them install the security system, and begins dropping by on short notice and unofficial patrol, and spends a lot of time discussing the couple's problems with the wife. The husband begins wondering if they're getting too much help.
|Kurt Russell
|Michael Carr
|Ray Liotta
|Officer Pete Davis
|Madeleine Stowe
|Karen Carr
|Roger E. Mosley
|Officer Roy Cole
|Ken Lerner
|Roger Graham
|Deborah Offner
|Penny, Karen's Friend
