2005

Unleashed

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 12th, 2005

Studio

Canal+

Raised as a slave, Danny is used to fighting for his survival. In fact, his "master," Bart, thinks of him as a pet and goes as far as leashing him with a collar so they can make money in fight clubs, where Danny is the main contender. When Bart's crew is in a car accident, Danny escapes and meets a blind, kindhearted piano tuner who takes him in and uses music to free the fighter's long-buried heart.

Cast

Jet LiDanny
Morgan FreemanSam
Bob HoskinsBart
Vincent ReganRaffles
Dylan BrownLefty
Tamer HassanGeorgie

View Full Cast >

Images