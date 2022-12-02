Not Available

Mixing non-fiction and fiction, Unlimited Girls follows Fearless explorations and conversations: wondering why women must always lead double lives, being feminist but not saying they are. If feminism changes the way we live, then do we change the meaning of feminism as we live it? Fearless returns to the feminist chat-room peopled by talkative feminist ladies who become her friend, to probe and argue and ask and constantly question what she sees and feels. In the end does she lose or confirm her ambivalence? Does she decide to own the label "Feminist" or does she decide it is irrelevant in these post-modern times?