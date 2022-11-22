Unlisted: A Story of Schizophrenia

Not Available

Why do we see so many severely mentally ill people on the street off treatment? Delaney has seen her paranoid schizophrenic father in this state and for 10 years hid from him. Unlisted depicts Delaney's journey, now as a doctor, to bring her father back into her life. Can she have a relationship with him that is not solely based on being his care provider, which was her role as a child. After 2 years of reconnecting, things suddenly change when Richard stops his medicine and disappears....and what starts as an emotional tale of reconciliation turns into a frantic race for survival.