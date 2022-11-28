Unlock- The Haunted App

Not Available

Wouldn't it be nice if there was an app that granted you your deepest darkest wish in just three tasks. When Suhani realizes that Amar, the love of her life is about to be lost to her roommate Riddhi, there is practically nothing that she could do to make things right again. Suhani has been obsessed with Amar for some time now, from installing cameras in his house to observing him so closely as to know by heart his likes and dislikes. When all doors seem shut, Suhani gets the opportunity to install Friends from the other side, an app off the deep web that grants one of their wishes but with a catch; there are three tasks that need completing.