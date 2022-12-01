Unlocked: Andrew & Brix

Not Available

Andrew is mending a broken heart. It's been months since he broke up with his longtime partner Zeph. He still feels trapped in the memories of his relationship. He tries to keep himself busy with a lot of things to forget Zeph. He eventually finds himself searching for guys on a gay dating app. On the evening of the quarantine, Andrew feels especially lonely and decides to invite Brix, one of the rent boys he met online. As the night progresses, their conversations open up a lot of possibilities: healing and connection, lust and love and probably moving on. Is Andrew ready to commit again with someone like Brix?