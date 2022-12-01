Unlocked: Calvin & Drake

Not Available

Calvin and Drake have been together since college. But that was before, when they were still in love with each other. The truth is their relationship is now in a limbo and not even good sex can save that. During the past two weeks, since the declaration of the quarantine throughout the entire Luzon, Drake has been anxious since he was not able to leave the apartment. He should have been on a vacation with his sister Yumi in Palawan, if only Calvin had allowed him to go before the lock-down started. Unbeknownst to Calvin, Drake is thinking of leaving him since the quarantine started. For him, that vacation was his way to reflect on their crumbling relationship.