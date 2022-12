Not Available

Ivan is desperate to raise money to bring his mother Jack back home from Switzerland. He uses his body to get the attention of his clients as the pandemic makes it difficult for him to get decent job opportunities. When he goes viral online for his 'noble' reason behind what he's doing, he is caught up in a dilemma between right and wrong as he examines his real motivation behind his actions? Is he really doing it for the love of her mother or for the love of himself?