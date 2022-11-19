Not Available

Centuries of conspiracy unmasked in this documentary! Discover the hidden meaning inside the greatest art in history as host Patrick MacNee reveals the secrets to the strange riddles and clues within the masterpieces of Leonardo DaVinci. Revealed for the first time ever on DVD, the controversial link between Jesus Christ, Mary Magdalene and Leonardo DaVinci. Explore the secret society that includes DaVinci, Sir Isaac Newton, Botticelli and Victor Hugo. Unlocking DaVinci's Code reveals the greatest mysteries of our time and the greatest secrets of our past.