Unlucky Monkey

  • Thriller
  • Comedy

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

A dark and strange comedy about a bank robber with bad luck. Bungling a bank robbery turns out to be a profitable mistake for Yamazaki (Shin'ichi Tsutsumi), an amateur crook who ends up with 80 million yen after a string of improbable accidents. But having so much cash doesn't make his life is any easier. In fact, it gets much more complicated when Yamazaki stabs a hairdresser by mistake and instantly becomes a hunted fugitive. He's just one unlucky monkey -- but can he turn his luck around?

Cast

Shin'ichi TsutsumiYamazaki
Hiroshi Shimizu
Kimika YoshinoHairdresser
Naomasa Musaka
Tomorowo Taguchi
Yôji Tanaka

